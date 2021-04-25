Police launch manhunt after mother, son killed on Mpumalanga farm

A mother and son were killed at a farm outside Nelspruit on Saturday.



It is believed the two were killed during a robbery.

The provincial police commissioner condemned the killings.

A police search is under way for suspects who killed a mother and her son at a farm outside Nelspruit, in Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

A 64-year old woman, identified as Anna-Marie Botha and her son, Ruan Britz, aged 34, were murdered during a robbery, police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said on Sunday.

Mdhluli said emergency services received a call about the incident at the Valley Farm around 18:30 on Saturday.

On arrival, a male and female were found lying motionless, he said.

"The two seemed to have been hit with an object and, unfortunately, they were certified dead at the scene.

Mdhluli said:

Police opened a murder case, and preliminary investigation revealed that several items were stolen from the house, hence an additional charge of robbery.

Mdhluli added that police were concerned about the senseless killings on farms, and strongly condemned it.

"The management indicated that this unfortunate incident occurred during the time while the country is still in shock after two people were recently murdered in Piet Retief."

The acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Thulani Phahla, said: "These killings on farms should immediately stop because that sector is the one that gives a boost to our economy.

"Even during the hard lockdown, the sector was allowed to continue working, so that there is no shortage of food as well as other supplies. All relevant resources in terms of the 72 Activation Plan has been mobilised and a solid investigation team has been established to bring the perpetrators to book."

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact the Crime Stop line or the branch commander, Detective Ernest Maoka.