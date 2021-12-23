1h ago

Police launch manhunt for suspects who hijacked and kidnapped a father and his two children

Cebelihle Mthethwa
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • A man and his two children were hijacked and kidnapped on Wednesday.
  • The kidnappers demanded a R50 000 ransom to release the family.
  • Mpumalanga police have since launched a manhunt for the three men believed to be linked to the crimes.

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for three men who allegedly hijacked and kidnapped a man and his two children in Kriel on Wednesday.

It's alleged that the man had gone to fetch his wife from work at approximately 19:00, only to find that she was still busy and returned back home without her. 

Once done with work, she rang her husband with no success and decided to walk home. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhuli said that on her arrival, the wife noticed there was no one home and that things were "upside down". Their vehicle was also missing. 

"Suddenly her cellphone rang and it was her husband's number. She then answered the phone, however, it was not her husband, but a strange person on the line," Mdhuli said.

The caller then told her that her husband and two children - a girl and a boy - were with him and demanded that she deposit R50 000 for their release. 

Mdhuli added that she managed to send R10 000.

On Thursday, at approximately 06:50 the husband and the children arrived at the police station and told the police that they were kidnapped by three Nigerian nationals who dropped them at Thubelihle location in Kriel. The kidnappers made off with their vehicle.

Police urged anyone with information that can assist in tracing the suspects to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel John Malope on 082 441 7591 or to call the toll free Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. 

Alternatively they can send information via MYSAPSAPP which can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information received will be treated with strictest confidentiality and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

