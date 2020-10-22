22m ago

Police make 2 arrests for alleged killing of Mpumalanga attorney

Ntwaagae Seleka
Gerrit Stander with his daughter.
Gerrit Stander via Facebook
  • Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing Mpumalanga lawyer Gerrit Stander.
  • Stander was shot on a farm in White River; he later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
  • The men are expected in court soon to face charges of murder and house robbery.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a Mpumalanga attorney on Monday.

They were arrested on Thursday following the shooting of Gerrit Stander, 38, on a farm in White River.

It is alleged that Stander's father-in-law received a WhatsApp message from his (Stander's) wife that there had been a break-in at their home.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the father-in-law was asked to call the police as well as the medical personnel because Stander had been shot.

READ | Attorney shot dead during house robbery in Mpumalanga

"Upon arrival at the scene, Stander was rushed to hospital for medical treatment for gunshot wounds. It was also reported that there were valuable items that were stolen during this incident.

"Stander was unfortunately later reported to have passed on at hospital," said Mdhluli.

Stander's brother, MC Stander, told Netwerk24 that he considered his younger brother a hero.

"He will always remain our hero. Just look at how he fought to save his wife's and daughter's life during the robbery. He sacrificed his life for them," MC told the publication.

The men, aged 26 and 34, are expected in court soon to face charges of murder and house robbery.

