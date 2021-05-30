41m ago

add bookmark

Police make crucial human trafficking arrests in the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three people are expected to appear in various courts for alleged human trafficking and illegal immigration.
Three people are expected to appear in various courts for alleged human trafficking and illegal immigration.
iStock
  • A man suspected of involvement in an Upington-based human trafficking syndicate has been arrested for allegedly luring young women and forcing them to engage in sex work.
  • He will appear in the Upington Magistrate's Court on Monday, along with another man who allegedly trafficked a teen to Gauteng.
  • Meanwhile in KwaZulu-Natal, it emerged that two people had allegedly been trafficked from India as cheap labourers.

Clamping down on human trafficking, police have arrested a 29-year-old man who is believed to be part of a human trafficking syndicate that operates in Upington in the Northern Cape.

And in KwaZulu-Natal last week, police arrested two people on immigration-related charges and discovered that they had allegedly been trafficked from India.

In the case of the 29-year-old man, it is alleged that he trafficked young women from the Northern Cape to Johannesburg where they were forced to engage in sex work.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said: "It is alleged that victims were lured from Upington to Sandton and were used for prostitution. A search was conducted in an apartment at Sandton which is reported to be used as a brothel."

During the search, three victims, aged 19 to 24, were rescued, Mnisi said.

"Cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money were also seized."

The man was arrested in Sandton on Saturday and will join 33-year-old Emmanuel Uzoaga in the Upington Magistrate's Court on Monday on human trafficking charges.

'Promised better job opportunities'

Uzoaga was arrested in Upington last week, while allegedly transporting an 18-year-old woman to Gauteng, Mnisi added.

In the KwaZulu-Natal case, the Hawks arrested two people who had allegedly been trafficked from India in 2018, in Eshowe and Nongoma last Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the two, aged 31 and 32, were trafficked for cheap labour.

Mogale said:

They were allegedly promised better job opportunities and permanent residence permits. Fraudulent documents, which included police clearance, contracts of employment and medical records were submitted to the home affairs department for permanent residence permit applications [by a trafficking syndicate].

Investigators are trying to find the syndicate.

The two are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday for fraud and the contravention of the Immigration Act.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawkskwazulu-nataljohannesburgnorthern capedurbankimberleygautengcrimetrafficking
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 6141 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 858 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.78
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,903.86
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,827.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,184.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,346
+0.9%
All Share
67,555
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,256
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,078
+1.9%
Financial 15
13,450
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo