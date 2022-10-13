Police may launch civil case against Gqeberha woman who falsely claimed her baby was kidnapped

An Eastern Cape woman allegedly reported to police that her baby had been kidnapped and it later emerged she never had a baby.

Police are considering a civil claim against her to claw back money used in the investigation.

Farhaanah Abrahams, 23, was released on R500 bail by the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

However, a police investigation revealed the woman was never pregnant.

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha arrested the woman on Tuesday.



The woman, identified by police as Farhaanah Abrahams, appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate Court the same day and was released on R500 bail.

The case is postponed to 9 November 2022.

The SAPS is also contemplating launching a civil claim against Abrahams to recover the money used to investigate the alleged false case.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Abrahams told police that after giving birth at the Provincial Hospital in Mount Croix last Friday, she later noticed her child had gone missing from the facility's nursery.

She also claimed that when she made a fuss about the missing baby, nurses and security guards threw her out of the building.

Naidu said: "She reported the alleged kidnapping at SAPS Mount Road. A case of kidnapping was opened and, as the investigation unfolded, it was established that the woman had lied and had never given birth nor was she pregnant."

On Monday, police opened a case of perjury against her. She was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said: "Cases require intensive investigation which entail many long hours, manpower and resources. These resources could have been fruitfully utilised in more urgent matters of policing.



"We will not hesitate to arrest and detain those who open false cases. Civil claims could be instituted to recover costs involved. False reports impact on crime statistics and creates an inaccurate account of crime."



