1h ago

add bookmark

Police may launch civil case against Gqeberha woman who falsely claimed her baby was kidnapped

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Eastern Cape woman allegedly reported to police that her baby had been kidnapped and it later emerged she never had a baby.
An Eastern Cape woman allegedly reported to police that her baby had been kidnapped and it later emerged she never had a baby.
  • An Eastern Cape woman allegedly reported to police that her baby had been kidnapped and it later emerged she never had a baby.
  • Police are considering a civil claim against her to claw back money used in the investigation.
  • Farhaanah Abrahams, 23, was released on R500 bail by the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 

A 23-year-old Eastern Cape woman appeared in court for perjury after she allegedly reported a false case of kidnapping, claiming her newborn baby was abducted from a local hospital. 

However, a police investigation revealed the woman was never pregnant.

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha arrested the woman on Tuesday. 

The woman, identified by police as Farhaanah Abrahams, appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate Court the same day and was released on R500 bail. 

The case is postponed to 9 November 2022. 

The SAPS is also contemplating launching a civil claim against Abrahams to recover the money used to investigate the alleged false case.  

READ Woman who broke leg 'while walking', faces R1.7m fraud charge for claiming car crash caused injury

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Abrahams told police that after giving birth at the Provincial Hospital in Mount Croix last Friday, she later noticed her child had gone missing from the facility's nursery. 

She also claimed that when she made a fuss about the missing baby, nurses and security guards threw her out of the building.

Naidu said: "She reported the alleged kidnapping at SAPS Mount Road. A case of kidnapping was opened and, as the investigation unfolded, it was established that the woman had lied and had never given birth nor was she pregnant."

On Monday, police opened a case of perjury against her. She was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

READ Man arrested for perjury after accusing Zondo, Mabuyane of corruption

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said: "Cases require intensive investigation which entail many long hours, manpower and resources. These resources could have been fruitfully utilised in more urgent matters of policing. 

"We will not hesitate to arrest and detain those who open false cases. Civil claims could be instituted to recover costs involved. False reports impact on crime statistics and creates an inaccurate account of crime."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgqeberhaeastern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
19% - 1221 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
37% - 2340 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 79 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
42% - 2688 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.77
-2.3%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,650.92
-1.3%
Silver
18.69
-1.8%
Palladium
2,076.01
-2.9%
Platinum
876.75
-0.8%
Brent-ruolie
92.45
-2.0%
Top 40
57,961
-0.4%
All Share
64,392
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,159
-0.1%
Industrial 25
77,491
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,136
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

11h ago

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

9h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo