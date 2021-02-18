Police Minister Bheki Cele arrives in Nkandla to meet with Jacob Zuma

Police Minister Bheki Cele has arrived at former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home to meet with him on Thursday morning.

Details on the purpose of the meeting are still sketchy but it wasn't to deliver an arrest warrant.

There have been efforts to persuade Zuma to testify at the state capture inquiry.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has arrived at former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home to meet with him on Thursday morning, but details on the purpose of the meeting are still sketchy.

Cele's car was briefly prevented from entering the gate by a small group of men in military-style camouflage, but he was allowed through in time for their meeting.

Police minister Bheki Cele is visiting former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla this morning. His vehicles have been stopped from entering. Further details on #eNCA pic.twitter.com/2QtEii1N6K — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) February 18, 2021

Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said the minister himself would speak on the issues discussed, but she denied he would be delivering a warrant of arrest.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to find Zuma in contempt of court and to request a jail sentence.

Zuma defied a court order to appear at Justice Zondo's state capture inquiry on Monday to give evidence on the corruption that took place in government while he was president.

He argued that Justice Zondo has a conflict of interest because he had a child with the sister of one of Zuma's wives about a decade before their marriage.

There has been an effort, mainly within the ANC, to convince Zuma to appear before the commission to give evidence. The ANC's national executive committee has asked party members to cooperate with the commission of inquiry.