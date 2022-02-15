'Police minister must answer' - parents of Tembisa nurse allegedly gunned down by cop ex-boyfriend

Lebo Monene, who worked at Tembisa Hospital, was shot dead at the hospital allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who is a police officer.

A memorial service was held for Monene at Tembisa Christian church on Tuesday.

Her parents are demanding answers after the police constable gained access to the hospital using a state vehicle with blue lights.

The parents of slain Tembisa nurse Lebo Monene are demanding answers from police after she was gunned down, allegedly by her ex-partner, who used a state vehicle to gain access to the hospital where she worked.

On Tuesday, Monene's friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Tembisa Christian church for her memorial service.

She was killed in the parking lot at the Tembisa Hospital allegedly by her ex-partner, who is a police constable. The man is recovering in hospital after he turned the gun on himself. He had since been charged with her murder.

During the service, Monene's cousin, September Majadibodu, read out a letter written by Monene's grief-stricken parents, who were also at the memorial.

"Since this incident, we have not heard the voice of the MEC or Minister of Police saying something because my child was killed by their department. The police vehicle with the blue lights and the gun are state resources. Please say something about this because your department is responsible for the killing. She left two children, and now there is no one to look after them because she was looking after them, please can someone provide an answer," the letter stated.

Shortly after her murder, Monene's family confirmed that she had separated from the man with whom she had had a child with and had moved back home. The family described their relationship as toxic.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

"Sometimes men are cruel and heartless, and this is totally wrong. How can my child be killed like this, like a wild animal? This is very much painful. Separation is not a crime. It is not a sin.

"It is totally unacceptable that a state resource was used to kill my child and she was killed unprotected. The killer fired four to six bullets on the body of my innocent child, and she left two children who are 10 and three-years-old," said her parents in the letter.

ALSO READ | 'We were a bit surprised' - family of slain Tembisa Hospital nurse on appeal for donations

Monene's colleagues described her as a fashionista who loved her children.

"I worked with Lebo, and she was always smiling. If you look at the pictures of her, she would wear a high-waist and makeup, and in our department, whenever you look nice, we would joke and say, 'you have bathed'.

"Lebo lived for her loved ones. She always used to say 'I am a boy mom' and would talk about them all the time. A great tree has fallen, and I am out of words,” said her colleague Salphina Rabodiba.

Tembisa Hospital area manager matron Nare Kobe thanked the Monene family for "raising such a respectful person".

"She was a young lady who was keen to learn. Lebo was a young lady with respect. Thank you, Mr Monene, for raising such a respectful child. Your behaviour at work shows us what home you come from.

"Lebo had so much respect. Everything she did was perfect. Unfortunately, she died before she got her grade 11 nursing rating. We have lost a daughter, we have lost a friend and colleague," Kobe said.

READ | Cop alleged to have killed nurse girlfriend at Temibsa Hospital charged with murder

Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi called on staff to live in service as Monene did.

"Lebo did not die. She multiplied. We are going to be soldiers in service.

"I saw on the ninth [the day after Monene's death] that we have got a common interest and purpose, which is changing people's lives. We must unite in service.

"I pledge to the family that one day when you visit Tembisa Hospital, something will be named Lebo Monene. In turn, I am motivating staff to ensure that you secure your legacy while you are alive, not when you are no longer here," he said.

Monene is to be buried in Limpopo on Saturday.