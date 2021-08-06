1h ago

Police minister, NDPP ordered to pay R1.6m to teacher wrongly imprisoned for rape

Lwandile Bhengu
  • Patrick Buthelezi was arrested in November 2011, denied bail and released in December 2012 after he was acquitted on charges of raping a minor.
  • The court found the investigating officer had failed to bring certain information to the prosecutor's attention, which would have shown it the State's case was much weaker than presented. 
  • The police minister and National Director of Public Prosecutions have been ordered to pay Buthelezi R1 668 592.

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher, who spent 388 days in prison after being falsely accused of raping a minor, has been awarded more than R1.6 million in damages. 

On Monday, the Durban High Court ordered the police minister and National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to pay Patrick Buthelezi R1 668 592 after he spent more than a year in Westville Prison. 

Buthelezi was arrested on 21 November 2011 after he was accused of raping a minor at a school he taught at.

On 29 November 2011, he appeared in court and was denied bail.

Buthelezi was detained in Westville Prison until 14 December 2012 when his criminal trial was conducted, and he was acquitted.

After his acquittal, he instituted civil action.

In 2019, a court found the investigating officer had failed to make certain information available to the prosecutor and had it been disclosed, it would have shown the State's case was much weaker than what was presented. 

The information included the fact the minor was threatened with a beating by a relative before implicating Buthelezi.

"In my view, he [the investigating officer] withheld evidence which would have been crucial for the court hearing the bail application to assess the strength of the State's case. His explanations for these omissions, in light of his public law duty, are simply unconvincing.

"I am of the view that he was probably driven to oppose bail because of public sentiment over the serious nature of the allegations.

"The plaintiff was sacrificed to satisfy the need to make an early arrest and keep the offender behind bars, despite the paucity of evidence against him even at the time of the bail application," said Judge Mahendra Chetty during judgment in 2019. 

During the hearing, Buthelezi gave graphic details of the 13 months he spent in prison, such as his fellow inmates finding out what he was accused of and how they would react as well as stabbings he witnessed while inside.  

"He provided details of the manner in which new inmates were forced to 'buy' their safety from abuse by supplying other senior inmates with cigarettes and airtime.

Chetty said:

In addition, the plaintiff was forced to pay R600 in order to receive a clean bed, bed sheets and a sponge to wash himself. He also paid for the rental of a television for the benefit of all the inmates in the cell.
 

After his release, Buthelezi went back to teaching and was even promoted to deputy principal, but his experience in prison still haunted him. He was examined by a clinical psychologist, Dr Chohan, whose report was shared with the court. 

"He continued to have flashbacks of events that occurred during his detention at Westville Prison, leading to him becoming hyper-vigilant and developing sleep disturbances. According to Dr Chohan, the plaintiff should have been diagnosed as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. 

"After his release, he was barely able to sleep and repeatedly cried, with recurring flashbacks of the unsanitary conditions in his cell as well as the assaults on fellow inmates.

"He testified that these depressive episodes have since abated with treatment. He now attempts to avoid confrontation or stressful situations," added Chetty. 

Before his incarceration, Buthelezi paid lobola and was supposed to get married but his relationship ended, due to the stress of his arrest, while he was still in prison. 

"He testified that although he was eventually acquitted on all charges, members of the community still recall [on occasion] the allegations against him. The stigma of having been arrested and tried for the rape of a minor remains as a permanent stain on the plaintiff's character, with his acquittal seemingly relegated to insignificance," said Chetty. 

