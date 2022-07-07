Police mum on alleged kidnapping of Gauteng woman

News24 has reliably been informed a 57-year-old woman was kidnapped from her business premises in Gauteng.

A suspect was traced to a house in Finetown where a shootout ensued.

Police are remaining mum about the kidnapping.

Police have remained mum on the alleged kidnapping of a 57-year-old Gauteng woman from her business premises last month.

A reliable source told News24 the suspects, who drove a Mercedes-Benz, allegedly demanded a hefty ransom from the woman's family. This amount, however, was reduced after negotiations.

The suspects allegedly ordered the family to drop the ransom at their chosen location where law enforcement was present. The suspects were said to have evaded the police following a chase.

It is unclear whether they had received the ransom. News24 is aware of a case number issued by the Lenasia police station last month in connection with the incident.

Further investigations led police to a house in Finetown where authorities apprehended a suspect after a shootout between him and authorities. He sustained injuries and was treated by paramedics.

Police also recovered a firearm and the vehicle used in the alleged kidnapping. Asked for comment, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello directed News24's questions to national spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

Sello said he was not in a position to divulge information on this case as it involved a demand for ransom.

"Communications on kidnapping for ransom is done by the national head office, therefore, Colonel Mathe is the one who should assist you. Information on this kidnapping was shared with her."

However, Mathe directed News24 to Sello, saying the case was being handled by provincial authorities.

"We checked the case is not investigated by [the] Hawks. It is [investigated by] GP [Gauteng province] detectives, Colonel Sello should follow up," said Mathe.

