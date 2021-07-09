5m ago

Police, NPA, formulating charges over Zuma protests

Nicole McCain and Jenni Evans
  • Police and the NPA are formulating charges relating to the widespread protests over former President Jacob Zuma's incarceration. 
  • Tweets purportedly in his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's name posting videos and pictures of the protests are also doing the rounds. 
  • A tweet of shots being fired at a poster of President Cyril Ramaphosa purportedly from her account has since been removed, and she has complained of fake accounts using her name.

Police are working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to formulate charges over protests associated with former President Jacob Zuma's incarceration.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the protests have seen malicious damage to property, arson, looting and blocking and the damage of national roads in and around Durban.

"These actions have clearly emanated from the calls that were made by certain prominent persons via the mainstream and social media space," Naidoo said in response to questions from News24.

"These prominent individuals will most likely be the ones facing these charges and they will be called to account for these and any other crimes that may occur in the future."

KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by unrest as supporters of Zuma embarked on a #FreeJacobZuma campaign and shutdown of the province on Friday.

Nkosentsha Shezi, the chairperson of KZN's radical economic transformation (RET) – an ANC faction supporting Zuma – confirmed to News24 that the former president's supporters have launched the #FreeJacobZuma campaign.

The former president was taken into police custody on Wednesday evening, after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court when he failed to give evidence at the State Capture Inquiry.

His bid to stay his arrest was dismissed by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.

The protest action, which included freeway blockades and go-slows, began on Tuesday. However, Friday saw protests flaring up across the province, as Zuma supporters blocked roads and highways with burning debris, as well as stoning vehicles.

A Twitter account purportedly that of Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on Friday morning posted a video clip showing an ANC poster tied to a tree.

The poster featured an image of President Cyril Ramaphosa above a "Vote ANC" slogan. In the video, an unseen person fires six shots at the poster.

There was no comment in the social media post. The post was later removed.

The account with Duduzile's name also posted calling for a shut down of KwaZulu-Natal roads, shops, factories, and government on Friday, saying she agreed with the sentiment until the former president was free.

One account in her name has been branded a fake, with another account using a similar name posting videos and pictures of gatherings across the country. 

Despite numerous attempts to reach ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, he had not responded at the time of publication.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said he had not seen the tweet. However, he said, the foundation deals only with matters pertaining to Zuma as the patron, and not matters of the Zuma family at large.

He said he only deals directly with foundation matters, and so could not assist in verifying whether the account is indeed that of Zuma's daughter. 

News24 was not able to get comment on the veracity of the accounts from her.

It is not the first time a tweet of a similar nature has been posted under Duduzile's name. On Thursday 1 July, a tweet was posted showing a video in which people are firing automatic weapons, with a caption in isiZulu, which translates to "Shooters out in KwaZulu ... we are waiting #Nkandla", News24 previously reported.

 Zuma’s son, Edward, has also posted in support of the shutdown, saying “We won't stop, we won't move until Msholozi [is] free”. He shared various images of the protests and called for action.

News24 attempted to contact Edward and Duduzane Zuma, but their phones were not answered when called.

Last year, the Constitutional Court placed limitations on the crime of incitement, after it found section 18(2)(b) of the Riotous Assemblies Act invalid because it served as “invasion of free expression”.

The crime now only applies to the incitement of a "serious offence", News24 previously reported.

Dr James Grant, practicing advocate of the High Court of South Africa, told News24 the test for incitement is whether speech - or presumably conduct - incites another or others to commit a serious offence.

He felt the message involving the poster being shot was ambiguous.

"Can it be interpreted to be incitement to shoot [Ramaphosa]? That would certainly qualify as serious, but I struggle with whether the message can reasonably be interpreted in this way.

"I see it as expression which indicated deep anger at [Ramaphosa], but I think it does not (reasonably) incite others to go and shoot [him]."

Read more on:
