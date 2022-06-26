14m ago

Police offer R100 000 reward in connection with another deadly Western Cape mass shooting

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Police are offering R100 000 reward for information on an incident that took place in Tulbagh.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • Police are offering a R100 000 reward after four people were gunned down in Tulbagh
  • The victims were found on Saturday night. 
  • One person was injured and is being treated in hospital. 

Western Cape police are offering a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the suspects who killed four people in Tulbagh.

A "72-hour activation plan" has been launched after four people were found dead, and a fifth injured, on Saturday night. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said investigators were "keen to come into contact with any person with information that will lead them to the perpetrators".

"For this crucial information, a reward of R100 000 is offered if the perpetrators are arrested."

According to Traut, the victims aged between 30 and 37 were discovered at a house on Jooste Street at around 21:00.

He said the suspects had approached a group of people, made up of six males and three females, who were socialising at the house. 

The suspects allegedly then opened fire on the group, leaving four people dead and one injured. 

"Three females and one male escaped the attack unharmed," Traut added.  

Anyone with information was asked to contact Brigadier Makhaya Mkabile on 082 222 6744 or Lieutenant Colonel Bonginkosi Libaya on 082 411 2042. 

The two officers were on standby to take calls, and callers could choose to remain anonymous, Traut said. 

 - Additional reporting by Jeanette Chabalala

