Police offer R100k reward for info on murder of pregnant woman at Hluleka Reserve

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Underberg couple Matthew and Karen Turner.
  • A R100 000 reward was offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of people linked to the murder of Karen Turner.
  • Turner was killed while on holiday at the Hluleka Reserve in 2019.
  • Karen, her husband and son were allegedly attacked by two unknown men.

A R100 000 reward has been offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the men linked to the murder of Karen Turner, who was killed in 2019.

Turner was killed and her husband, Matthew, was stabbed several times in the stomach at the Hluleka Reserve on 17 September.

Turner was a locum teacher at Underberg Primary School and was about three months pregnant. She celebrated her birthday a day before she was killed.

The couple - with their toddler son - had been on their way to a wedding and had taken the week off to spend some time together. Their friends were staying in a chalet next door.

The Turners were attacked in their chalet by two unknown men. The son was safe.

"Due to her injuries sustained, the woman later passed away while her husband was admitted to hospital for treatment," police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

News24 reported that Matthew had to undergo surgery for his stab wounds.

Provincial police have since offered a R100 000 cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrators.

"The investigating team has gathered evidence and taken statements from all witnesses as to the events that unfolded on the evening. However, efforts to trace the suspects have failed to produce any positive results, hence the cash reward is offered to any individual who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects," Naidu added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective-Sergeant Ntsikelelo Sambudla, on 082 442 0615 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

