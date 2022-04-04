3m ago

add bookmark

Police offer R50 000 reward to anyone who can assist in finding missing Gauteng girl

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Missing Amahle Michel Thabethe. (Supplied by Gauteng police)
Missing Amahle Michel Thabethe. (Supplied by Gauteng police)
  • Police have offered a R50 000 reward to help find a missing Gauteng girl.
  • Amahle Michel Thabethe was last seen accompanying a stranger in Tsakane on 6 April 2019.
  • Police have promised to treat new information confidentially. 

Gauteng police have offered a R50 000 reward to anyone with solid information that will assist in finding little Amahle Michel Thabethe.

Amahle was last seen on 6 April 2019 in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni.

She was eight years old when she disappeared.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the reward was issued after the police investigation yielded no result.

"A task team that was formed immediately after Thabethe's disappearance followed some leads that led to a dead end. It was then decided to issue the reward, hoping that someone with information will come forward," said Sello.

READ | 8-year-old girl still missing since helping man with 'directions'

It is alleged that on 6 April 2019, Amahle was playing on the street with other children when an unknown man approached them, asking for directions to a certain house.

"Thabethe volunteered to show the man the house he was looking for, which was the last time she was seen. She was wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black jeans with pockets printed with hearts," Sello said.

Anyone with information that can lead to the location of Amahle or the alleged perpetrator is asked to contact Sergeant Theo Jacobs on 082 319 9865 or 081 442 4258. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySaps app or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Sello said all information would be treated confidentially. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 3937 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.58
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.11
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.02
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,933.35
+0.4%
Silver
24.53
-0.4%
Palladium
2,294.25
+0.6%
Platinum
990.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
104.39
-0.3%
Top 40
68,941
+0.0%
All Share
75,835
-0.1%
Resource 10
81,719
-0.7%
Industrial 25
82,714
+0.7%
Financial 15
17,678
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt
PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape...

02 Apr

PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape on eve of Ramadan
Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes

01 Apr

Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes
Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one...

01 Apr

Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo