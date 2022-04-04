Police offer R50 000 reward to anyone who can assist in finding missing Gauteng girl

Police have offered a R50 000 reward to help find a missing Gauteng girl.

Amahle Michel Thabethe was last seen accompanying a stranger in Tsakane on 6 April 2019.

Police have promised to treat new information confidentially.

Gauteng police have offered a R50 000 reward to anyone with solid information that will assist in finding little Amahle Michel Thabethe.

Amahle was last seen on 6 April 2019 in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni.

She was eight years old when she disappeared.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the reward was issued after the police investigation yielded no result.

"A task team that was formed immediately after Thabethe's disappearance followed some leads that led to a dead end. It was then decided to issue the reward, hoping that someone with information will come forward," said Sello.

It is alleged that on 6 April 2019, Amahle was playing on the street with other children when an unknown man approached them, asking for directions to a certain house.

"Thabethe volunteered to show the man the house he was looking for, which was the last time she was seen. She was wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black jeans with pockets printed with hearts," Sello said.

Anyone with information that can lead to the location of Amahle or the alleged perpetrator is asked to contact Sergeant Theo Jacobs on 082 319 9865 or 081 442 4258. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySaps app or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Sello said all information would be treated confidentially.

