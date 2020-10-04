1h ago

add bookmark

Police offer R50K reward for information on gunmen who killed man in Kimberley hospital

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: iStock

Northern Cape police have offered a R50 000 reward for information about the four suspects who shot a man in his hospital bed in Kimberley.

The four suspects were dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) when they entered Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital and shot and killed a patient.

The gang also stole the cellphones of other patients in the ward and unplugged the telephone at the nurses' station before making their getaway, according to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien.

"The police in the Northern Cape have offered a R50 000 reward for any information that could lead to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of the four suspects who were involved in the fatal shooting of Deon Mkwanazi, 38, at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital on 25 September," said Gamieldien.

The SAPS 72-hour activation plan had been implemented and resources mobilised to trace and apprehend the perpetrators of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brigadier Nicky Mills at 082 371 6667, Captain Basil Buys at 082 495 5405 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
KZN 'robber' killed during shootout with cops
Man accused of taking part in CIT van robbery dies in hospital
WATCH | Security guard airlifted to hospital after being shot in head during robbery ion East Rand
Read more on:
robert mangaliso sobukwe hospitalnorthern capekimberleycrimeshootings
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 1076 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1703 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1300 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo