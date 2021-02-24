Police offer reward for information on Ekurhuleni 'serial rapist'

A cash reward is being offered for information on a suspected serial rapist operating in Ekurhuleni.

The rapist has been preying on women since 2012, with his latest victim going to the police on Tuesday.

The suspect operates in the Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa, Putfontein and Crystal Park areas.

Gauteng police are offering an undisclosed cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of a serial rapist operating in Ekurhuleni.



"A cash reward is on offer to anyone who could provide information that could lead to the apprehension and successful prosecution of the suspected serial rapist," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

The rapist has been under investigation for the last eight years, Masondo said.

"The investigation of several rape cases reported as far back as 2012 at different police stations in Ekurhuleni suggests the probability of a serial rapist that has been terrorising women in Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa, Putfontein and Crystal Park. The victims in these cases are aged 12 to 20 years old," he said.

The rapist's latest victim opened a case in Crystal Park on Tuesday.

READ | Former Ekurhuleni metro cop to be sentenced for rape, human trafficking

"It is alleged that the same suspect may be behind the attempted rape of a woman in Crystal Park on Monday, 22 February 2021, as well as a rape that took place last week in Etwatwa," Masondo said.

He is believed to be in his late twenties. According to an identikit released by the police, the man has a "coffee coloured" complexion, is of muscular build, bow-legged and has a scar on his left cheek.

"Police also believe that a man captured on camera [on Tuesday] in the Chief Luthuli informal settlement in Crystal Park might be able to assist police with information relevant to the investigation," Masondo said.

He urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer John Mokoena on 071 675 6166 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.