1h ago

add bookmark

Police offer reward for information on Ekurhuleni 'serial rapist'

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police believe this man might be able to assist with information in their investigation into a serial rapist.
Police believe this man might be able to assist with information in their investigation into a serial rapist.
SAPS
  • A cash reward is being offered for information on a suspected serial rapist operating in Ekurhuleni.
  • The rapist has been preying on women since 2012, with his latest victim going to the police on Tuesday.
  • The suspect operates in the Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa, Putfontein and Crystal Park areas.

Gauteng police are offering an undisclosed cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of a serial rapist operating in Ekurhuleni.

"A cash reward is on offer to anyone who could provide information that could lead to the apprehension and successful prosecution of the suspected serial rapist," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

The rapist has been under investigation for the last eight years, Masondo said.

"The investigation of several rape cases reported as far back as 2012 at different police stations in Ekurhuleni suggests the probability of a serial rapist that has been terrorising women in Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa, Putfontein and Crystal Park. The victims in these cases are aged 12 to 20 years old," he said.

The rapist's latest victim opened a case in Crystal Park on Tuesday.

READ | Former Ekurhuleni metro cop to be sentenced for rape, human trafficking

"It is alleged that the same suspect may be behind the attempted rape of a woman in Crystal Park on Monday, 22 February 2021, as well as a rape that took place last week in Etwatwa," Masondo said.

He is believed to be in his late twenties. According to an identikit released by the police, the man has a "coffee coloured" complexion, is of muscular build, bow-legged and has a scar on his left cheek.

"Police also believe that a man captured on camera [on Tuesday] in the Chief Luthuli informal settlement in Crystal Park might be able to assist police with information relevant to the investigation," Masondo said.

He urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer John Mokoena on 071 675 6166 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimerape
Lottery
1 person scoops R500k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1679 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 1282 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1684 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-0.30)
ZAR/GBP
20.68
(-0.73)
ZAR/EUR
17.75
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.05)
Gold
1805.86
(+0.02)
Silver
27.72
(+0.31)
Platinum
1257.00
(+0.96)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2368.50
(+1.16)
All Share
66781.28
(+1.30)
Top 40
61330.85
(+1.38)
Financial 15
12343.27
(+0.89)
Industrial 25
87575.21
(+1.08)
Resource 10
67404.70
(+1.90)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo