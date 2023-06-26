38m ago

Police officer allegedly guns down metro cop after altercation outside Joburg nightclub

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
Hillbrow police are investigating the suspected shooting of a JMPD officer by a police officer.
An argument in the parking lot of a nightclub has left a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer dead  and a SAPS officer is believed to have fired the fatal shot.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning the at Drama nightclub in Braamfontein.

Both officers were off-duty at the time.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the deceased was allegedly exiting the parking lot when a vehicle prevented him from leaving.

"An argument ensued between the driver and the officer, and shots were fired," he said.

"The (JMPD) officer was declared dead on the scene."

Fihla said it was later discovered that the alleged shooter was a SAPS member.

He added:

There were other occupants in the vehicle, and according to our knowledge, he has not yet been arrested.

News24 understands that the police officer was in his vehicle with his friend when they were allegedly approached by the deceased, who is said to have had a firearm in his hand.

Allegations are that he started assaulting the SAPS officer outside the nightclub. 

It is further alleged that the SAPS officer retaliated and fired at the metro cop.

Fihla said the Hilbrow police would investigate the matter. 

SAPS directed News24 to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for comment.

It will be added once received.


