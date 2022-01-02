Police officer among three shot and killed in alleged romantic dispute in Limpopo

A policewoman and two men were killed in Ga-Kuranta village.

They were shot by the officer's husband, apparently because he suspected a love affair.

The man handed himself over to the police.

A policewoman was shot and killed, allegedly by her husband, on Saturday night in Ga-Kuranta village under Kgoshi Modjadji.



The officer's husband also allegedly killed two men on the same night, because he suspected they were having an affair with his wife.

Detective Constable Mahlatse Precious Machubeni, 32, was outside her residence standing next to a friend's motor vehicle, at about 23:40, when the incident happened.

"The suspect, who is said to be her husband, approached and allegedly fired several shots at them. They both died instantly," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The man fled the scene, using the male victim's white Ford Ranger motor vehicle.

However, along the way, the man reportedly found another 36-year-old male victim, sitting inside a BMW vehicle, and fatally shot him, apparently on suspicion that he was in love with his wife.

The victim's female companion was also shot, but was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Mojapelo said the man, aged 34, handed himself over to the cops, together with his licensed firearm and the hijacked motor vehicle.

He was placed in police custody.

The man will appear in the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and car hijacking.