Police officer arrested for allegedly stealing cattle from farm in the North West

A police officer in the North West has been arrested for allegedly stealing cattle from a farm in Ganyesa.

According to a police statement, the 28-year-old police officer attached to visible policing and his 24-year-old accomplice were reportedly found in possession of stolen cattle.

"Reports suggest that the farm employee called and informed his employer about people who loaded the cattle from the farm," police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

"A search was launched by the Vryburg stock theft and endangered species unit in conjunction with the local farmers. As a result, a white Toyota Fortuner with a trailer loaded with five cattle, was spotted and stopped not far from the farm on the Tlakgameng village gravel road.”

"Following a preliminary investigation, the cattle were handed back to the lawful owner after being positively identified through brand marks and tags while the vehicle and the trailer were seized."

The two men were arrested on Thursday.

They are expected to appear in the Ganyesa Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of stock theft.







