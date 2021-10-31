10m ago

Police officer attending to accident scene in Mpumalanga shot and wounded

Getrude Makhafola
A police officer was shot and robbed of his firearm by five assailants while attending to an accident scene near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. (iStock)
  • A police constable suffered gunshot wounds when he and his colleagues were attacked in Mpumalanga.
  • They were attacked by an armed group while attending to a car accident in Ga-Bereta.
  • A manhunt for the five assailants has been launched.

A police officer was shot and robbed of his firearm by five assailants while attending to an accident scene near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the officers were notified of an accident after a car veered off the R40 and plunged into a river in Ga-Bereta at around 02:00 on Sunday.

"While the officers were busy at the scene, a group of about five suspects emerged from the nearby bushes and indiscriminately fired shots at them. It is further reported that the suspects demanded firearms and bullet proofs [vests] from the members."

READ | KZN cop shot by alleged poachers while on patrol looking for missing person

The police constable suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in a critical condition in hospital.

The armed group took his service firearm, a cellphone and the keys to the state vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Three other officers and an emergency services worker escaped unharmed.

A case of armed robbery and attempted murder was opened.

READ | KwaZulu-Natal traffic cops gunned down with firearm stolen from slain police sergeant - Cele

"Police retrieved some cartridges at the scene, the suspects are still at large. A manhunt for the suspects is underway," Mohlala said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective-Colonel Christoph Mashego on 060 912 0365 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, the public can send information via the My SAPS App.

