Police officer attending to accident scene in Mpumalanga shot and wounded

A police constable suffered gunshot wounds when he and his colleagues were attacked in Mpumalanga.

They were attacked by an armed group while attending to a car accident in Ga-Bereta.

A manhunt for the five assailants has been launched.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the officers were notified of an accident after a car veered off the R40 and plunged into a river in Ga-Bereta at around 02:00 on Sunday.

"While the officers were busy at the scene, a group of about five suspects emerged from the nearby bushes and indiscriminately fired shots at them. It is further reported that the suspects demanded firearms and bullet proofs [vests] from the members."

The police constable suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in a critical condition in hospital.

The armed group took his service firearm, a cellphone and the keys to the state vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Three other officers and an emergency services worker escaped unharmed.

A case of armed robbery and attempted murder was opened.

"Police retrieved some cartridges at the scene, the suspects are still at large. A manhunt for the suspects is underway," Mohlala said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective-Colonel Christoph Mashego on 060 912 0365 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, the public can send information via the My SAPS App.