Police officer found dead in her home in Klerksdorp

Police are investigating a case where an officer was found dead at her home in Kanana.

Colleagues made the discovery after she failed to report for duty.

The victim's Toyota Corolla is still missing.

Police have launched an investigation after a police officer was found murdered at her home in Extension 14, Kanana, outside Klerksdorp.

According to police, 41-year-old Sergeant Martha Mamoitoyi Bouwer's body was found on Wednesday at around 19:50.

"The gruesome discovery was made by Bouwer's colleagues who went to look for her after she failed to report for duty in the morning," police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

Blood

"Her body was found in a pool of blood with multiple injuries after the police broke the door to gain entry," added Mokgwabone.

According to Mokgwabone, it is alleged that Bouwer was last seen with a former partner, who had taken her child to a relative. The relative was apparently told that Bouwer did not feel well.

She was stationed at Kanana in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.

According to Mokgwabone, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim's Toyota Corolla vehicle was missing.

Northern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has conveyed his condolences to the family, saying that the killing of law enforcement officers whether on or off-duty, undermines the authority of the state, which cannot be tolerated.

The Hawks have launched a manhunt and requested anyone who may have information to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Piet Vermeulen on 079 881 9933.