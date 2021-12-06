1h ago

Police officer guilty of rape, sexual assault dies in car crash day before sentencing

Alex Mitchley
  • A Free State police officer found guilty of multiple crimes including rape and sexual assault died in a car accident a day before he was meant to be sentenced.
  • The officer was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old teenager who went to the police station to open a case of rape.
  • He was also found guilty of raping the 11-year-old who accompanied the teenager and sexually assaulted the rape suspect's girlfriend. 

A police officer in the Free State who was convicted of rape, sexual assault and other charges, has died before being sentenced.

The 59-year-old officer had sexually assaulted a 17 year-old-girl who went to the police station to open a case of rape, raped an 11-year-old girl, and sexually assaulted a suspected rapist's girlfriend.

The captain, who was the supervisor in charge of the Family and Sexual offences unit at the Mafube Police Station in Frankfort, was found guilty of a string of crimes that he committed in 2020.

He first took advantage of a teenager who went to the unit to open a case of rape against a suspect. Instead of helping her, he sexually assaulted her, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Grace Langa said.

It was alleged that he had raped the teenager, but was found not guilty.

He then raped the 11-year-old girl who had accompanied the teenager to the police station in "... exchange for favours and making sure that they receive justice for the rape case the complainant had opened," Langa added.

The police officer then sexually assaulted the rape suspect's girlfriend, promising to make the charges against her boyfriend disappear.

… the police officer promised to make the rape suspect's case disappear if his girlfriend agreed to have sex with him. The girlfriend agreed at the beginning, she slept with the officer, and it is alleged the officer kept demanding more sex from the girlfriend of the suspect, and the lady refused.


"… the officer promised the lady that he was going to arrest his boyfriend for the rape of the teenage girl if she refused to have sex with him again, but the girlfriend still refused, and the officer then arrested the boyfriend and opposed his bail.

"The girlfriend then opened a case of sexual assault and rape against the police officer."

He was also found not guilty of raping the suspect's girlfriend.

During the trial, one of the victims testified that the captain fondled her breasts and put his penis inside her mouth and ejaculated.

"IPID took over the case and conducted a thorough investigation that led to IPID realising that the girlfriend was not only a victim, but the two teenagers as well were victims of the police officer. The police officer was charged with 14 counts," Langa said.,

He was found guilty on nine charges, including:
  • Four counts of sexual assault
  • Rape
  • Defeating the ends of justice
  • Corruption
  • Forgery
  • Attempted extortion


After being found guilty in 2020, he was meant to be sentenced on Monday.

However, Langa said IPID had been notified that he had died in a car accident on Sunday evening.

"The case is now closed because it is confirmed that the suspect has passed on and IPID is investigating the incident of death," Langa said.

