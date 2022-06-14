Police officer killed, another injured in Joburg shootout

A police officer was killed and another critically injured during a shootout along the N12 in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

The perpetrators took the deceased officer's firearm and handcuffs.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said: "The second member, a 33-year-old constable, was found in a nearby bush [with gunshot wounds] in an unconscious state and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical care."

The two police officers had responded to complaints of a truck believed to be hijacked on the N12.

The police have launched a manhunt, and are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.

According to a police report, which News24 has seen, the officer in critical condition was shot in the face, shoulder, upper arm and wrist.

Police offered their condolences to the family of the deceased officer.





