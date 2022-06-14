18m ago

add bookmark

Police officer killed, another injured in Joburg shootout

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunajana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A police officer was killed and another injured during a shootout.
A police officer was killed and another injured during a shootout.
André Damons

A police officer was killed and another critically injured during a shootout along the N12 in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

The perpetrators took the deceased officer's firearm and handcuffs.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said: "The second member, a 33-year-old constable, was found in a nearby bush [with gunshot wounds] in an unconscious state and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical care."

WATCH | Robbers exchange fire with security guard in broad daylight in Melville.

The two police officers had responded to complaints of a truck believed to be hijacked on the N12.

The police have launched a manhunt, and are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.

According to a police report, which News24 has seen, the officer in critical condition was shot in the face, shoulder, upper arm and wrist.

Police offered their condolences to the family of the deceased officer.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
60% - 6757 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 643 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 3953 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.01
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.20
+1.9%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
+1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,811.22
-0.4%
Silver
21.00
-0.4%
Palladium
1,822.00
+1.5%
Platinum
922.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
122.27
+0.2%
Top 40
59,437
-1.1%
All Share
65,684
-1.1%
Resource 10
68,341
-2.0%
Industrial 25
73,211
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,143
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo