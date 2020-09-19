Police officer stationed in Khayelitsha shot and killed in his car

Sergeant Thabile Mapoma, who was stationed at the Harare police station in Khayelitsha, was shot and killed in Thursday.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the killing of Sergeant Thabile Mapoma who was gunned down while sitting in his car in the driveway of his home in Khayelitsha on Thursday.

Fritz said the death of Mapoma was a tremendous loss for the province and that Mapoma had worked as a police officer for 19 years.

He was stationed at the Harare police station.

"I wish to commend and commemorate him on his significant service to the province," Fritz said.

"Sergeant Mapoma leaves behind a wife and four children. I further wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family on his loss. No child should have to grow up without a father."

He called on the community, who might have information about the murder, to immediately come forward and assist the police in their investigation.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley