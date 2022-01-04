Police officer to appear in court after allegedly murdering woman in front of her 10-year-old son

Fed up residents of Piketberg are expected to petition the court not to grant bail to a officer accused of murdering a woman on Sunday.

Natasha Booise was shot dead in front of her 10-year-old son and family.

IPID is investigating the murder.

Piketberg residents are set to petition the court not to grant bail to a police officer accused of murdering a woman.

The incident has rocked the Western Cape community after Natasha Booise was shot dead in front of her 10-year-old son, and the rest of her family.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director, Billy Claasen, said the police have failed Booise.

Booise's family was too distraught to speak to News24.

Family representative, JP von Wiese, said the family will only be able to speak once the policeman appears in the Piketberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

READ | Woman claims Mamelodi cops ignored her attempt to open domestic violence case

Booise lived with her son in backrooms on Von Wiese's property.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the murder.

It's understood Booise was killed around 19:00 on Sunday while walking on the Main Road with friends and family members.

The community is expected to rally against bail.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said while Booise was walking a police officer in a private vehicle pulled up behind them.

"The woman turned around and walked to the car, where she spoke to the officer while standing at the driver's side door. She was seen holding hands with the officer," she said.

The officer then cocked his service pistol and he fired multiple shots in the direction of the deceased whilst she was fleeing.

Langa said the body was taken to Malmesbury Forensic Pathology Services for safe keeping.

Claasen said: "We cannot allow this anymore in our communities. If not act now we will sit with the same problems in other areas. The police must get rid of the rotten apples in the service. Take them out of the West Coast and put them somewhere else. "

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.