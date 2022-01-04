17m ago

add bookmark

Police officer to appear in court after allegedly murdering woman in front of her 10-year-old son

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Natasha Booise. was shot dead allegedly by a police officer on Sunday in front of her 10-year-old son. (Supplied)
Natasha Booise. was shot dead allegedly by a police officer on Sunday in front of her 10-year-old son. (Supplied)
  • Fed up residents of Piketberg are expected to petition the court not to grant bail to a officer accused of murdering a woman on Sunday.
  • Natasha Booise was shot dead in front of her 10-year-old son and family. 
  • IPID is investigating the murder. 

Piketberg residents are set to petition the court not to grant bail to a police officer accused of murdering a woman.

The incident has rocked the Western Cape community after Natasha Booise was shot dead in front of her 10-year-old son, and the rest of her family. 

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director, Billy Claasen, said the police have failed Booise.

Booise's family was too distraught to speak to News24.

Family representative, JP von Wiese, said the family will only be able to speak once the policeman appears in the Piketberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

READ | Woman claims Mamelodi cops ignored her attempt to open domestic violence case

Booise lived with her son in backrooms on Von Wiese's property.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the murder.

It's understood Booise was killed around 19:00 on Sunday while walking on the Main Road with friends and family members.

The community is expected to rally against bail.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said while Booise was walking a police officer in a private vehicle pulled up behind them. 

"The woman turned around and walked to the car, where she spoke to the officer while standing at the driver's side door. She was seen holding hands with the officer," she said. 

The officer then cocked his service pistol and he fired multiple shots in the direction of the deceased whilst she was fleeing.

Langa said the body was taken to Malmesbury Forensic Pathology Services for safe keeping.

Claasen said: "We cannot allow this anymore in our communities. If not act now we will sit with the same problems in other areas. The police must get rid of the rotten apples in the service. Take them out of the West Coast and put them somewhere else. "

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsipidcape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.34
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.91
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,804.04
+0.2%
Silver
22.75
-0.6%
Palladium
1,850.50
+1.4%
Platinum
960.19
+0.2%
Brent Crude
78.98
+1.5%
Top 40
67,026
0.0%
All Share
73,723
0.0%
Resource 10
70,540
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,411
0.0%
Financial 15
14,984
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'It was the best day of our lives' Cape Town couple celebrates wedding...

15m ago

FEEL GOOD | 'It was the best day of our lives' Cape Town couple celebrates wedding with bus they met on
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo