Police official and wife arrested in connection with R500K payment from Shepherd Bushiri

Lwandile Bhengu
Prophet Shephard Bushiri at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Prophet Shephard Bushiri at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images

A police brigadier and his wife have handed themselves over to police in connection with an alleged R500 000 bribe involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri.  

The man, 46, and his wife, 50, handed themselves over to the Hawks.

READ | 3 new warrants of arrest issued for Shepherd Bushiri

"The pair handed themselves to the team of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, tasked with the investigation of criminal activities relating to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

"Their warrants of arrest were authorised yesterday in relation to an amount of R500 000 that was allegedly paid to the brigadier," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

The pair is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

