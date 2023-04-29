57m ago

Share

Police on on high alert amid truckers' threats of disruptions on major routes on Sunday

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The busy N3 between Durban and Joburg.
The busy N3 between Durban and Joburg.
KZN EMS
  • Truck drivers have threatened to disrupt major transport routes on Sunday in JHB and Durban. 
  • All Truck Drivers Forum Secretary Sifiso Nyathi said thousands of drivers are expected to show up.
  • Natjoints warned that lawlessness will not be tolerated. 

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has warned that lawlessness will not be tolerated as truck drivers threaten to down tools this long weekend. 

South African truck drivers plan to embark on a national shutdown on Sunday, which is expected to disrupt major transport routes – including the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban. 

Natjoints spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the necessary resources have been mobilised to prevent and combat any forms of lawlessness. 

"The Natjoints and respective Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Provjoints) have been meeting daily to monitor the situation and associated risks.

"With this said, multi-disciplinary joint law enforcement operations are underway and law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to heighten police visibility to prevent and combat any form of criminality," Mathe said. 

She added that private security companies have also pledged their support in working together to combat criminality. 

READ | Western Cape will fight with national govt if Vladimir Putin sets foot there, says Alan Winde

"The Natjoints assures the nation that no lawlessness in the form of barricading of roads, torching of trucks and looting of goods from those operating will be tolerated." 

Mathe urged those participating in the protest action to do so peacefully and to respect those who do not wish to partake in the strike. 

"Those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law are warned that law enforcement officers will not hesitate to respond accordingly within the ambit of the law," she added.

Brigadier Mathe added that the Natjoints also assures members of the public that the enforcement of the law will be applied within relevant prescripts to ensure people’s freedom of movement is not prohibited and that stability prevails throughout the country. 

The All Truck Drivers' Forum and Allied South Africa has threatened to bring major roads in the country to a standstill on Sunday. 

The forums' secretary Sifiso Nyathi told News24 they expect thousands of drivers to show up and participate in the shut down. 

"This thing is big. Our drivers have had enough of unfair treatment. We want safety of the truck drivers on the roads. We want government to do away with labour brokers," Nyathi added. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapstrafficcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 1548 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 270 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
52% - 1937 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.06
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.42
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
1,074.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,501.22
0.0%
Gold
1,989.78
0.0%
Silver
25.05
0.0%
Brent Crude
80.33
+2.6%
Top 40
72,583
+0.1%
All Share
78,218
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,000
-0.0%
Industrial 25
106,037
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,695
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo