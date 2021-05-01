1h ago

add bookmark

Police open inquest into drowning of pupil at Eastern Cape leadership camp

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A NSRI rescue boat. Photo: Paula Leech
A NSRI rescue boat. Photo: Paula Leech
  • An inquest into the death of a 15-year-old Eastern Cape pupil who drowned during a school camping trip is underway.
  • The teenager went missing on Thursday while swimming with other pupils at a beach at the Palm Springs Resort.
  • She was from Zwelitsha, outside King William's Town.

Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest into the death of a 15-year-old who drowned during a school camping trip at Palm Ridge Holiday Resort near East London.

"An investigation is undertaken whenever someone has died. An inquest has been opened as per the law, the investigation into the incident continues," said police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

READ | Pupil, 15, drowns while attending leadership camp near East London, MEC demands thorough probe

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said it had been alerted on Thursday about a drowning incident at the resort.

The teenage girl was reported to have gone missing while swimming with fellow pupils at the beach, said NSRI's Geoff McGregor.

Her body was found after being swept out of sea, said Education MEC Fundile Gade.

The pupil was from Zwelitsha, outside King William's Town, and attended Xolani High School.

She was on a leadership camp trip, along with 30 other pupils, organised by Equal Education.

The NGO's secretary general Noncedo Madubedube said the pupils, who were between Grade 9 and 11, belonged to the organisation's Eastern Cape leadership committee from 19 provincial schools.

The pupils were cared for and supervised by 10 EE staffers at the camp.

Madubedube the pupil's family were in pain over the tragic loss of their child.

Counselling was being arranged for the family, the pupils and staffers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nsriking william’s towneastern capedrownings
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
50% - 582 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
44% - 508 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
6% - 74 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.48
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,769.03
(0.0)
Silver
25.91
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,937.50
(0.0)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo