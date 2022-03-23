Police pounce on suspects linked to CIT heists, recover explosives and firearms









Mpumalanga police on Tuesday pounced on a group of suspects believed to behind a spate of cash-in-transit heists.

WATCH | Two CIT guards injured in Pretoria heist as gunmen blow up van

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said officers acted on information received about vehicles loaded with illegal firearms traveling toward Driekoppies in Schoemansdal.

Mohlala said officers cornered the vehicles and arrested a 36-year-old suspect while the others fled on foot.

Supplied SAPS

He said the team recovered several high-performance vehicles, detonators, firearms and ammunitions, a Bidvest bulletproof vest and balaclavas.

"Police believe the suspect(s) might be linked to a number of cash-in-transit robberies given the magnitude [of] the weapons and equipments found.

"Investigations continue and efforts to locate the owners of the Mercedes-Benz, BMW and the Ford Ranger are under way," he said.

Mohlala said the breakthrough followed an attempted cash van heist on 18 March where a security guard was shot.





