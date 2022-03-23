42m ago

add bookmark

Police pounce on suspects linked to CIT heists, recover explosives and firearms

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article



Mpumalanga police on Tuesday pounced on a group of suspects believed to behind a spate of cash-in-transit heists.

WATCH | Two CIT guards injured in Pretoria heist as gunmen blow up van

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said officers acted on information received about vehicles loaded with illegal firearms traveling toward Driekoppies in Schoemansdal.

Mohlala said officers cornered the vehicles and arrested a 36-year-old suspect while the others fled on foot.

The team recovered several high-performance vehicl
The team recovered several high-performance vehicles, detonators, firearms and ammunitions, a Bidvest bullet proof vest, and balaclavas.

He said the team recovered several high-performance vehicles, detonators, firearms and ammunitions, a Bidvest bulletproof vest and balaclavas.

"Police believe the suspect(s) might be linked to a number of cash-in-transit robberies given the magnitude [of] the weapons and equipments found.

"Investigations continue and efforts to locate the owners of the Mercedes-Benz, BMW and the Ford Ranger are under way," he said.

Mohlala said the breakthrough followed an attempted cash van heist on 18 March where a security guard was shot.


Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpumalangadriekoppiescrimecash in transit heists
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
65% - 2316 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
30% - 1061 votes
Tougher regulations
5% - 184 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.82
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.59
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.33
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,923.33
+0.1%
Silver
25.00
+0.9%
Palladium
2,564.50
+2.9%
Platinum
1,022.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
115.48
-0.1%
Top 40
69,342
+0.3%
All Share
76,006
+0.3%
Resource 10
84,169
+1.5%
Industrial 25
83,069
-0.7%
Financial 15
17,170
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo