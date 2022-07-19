1h ago

Police PPE fraud case: Accused police boss to apply bail for a third time on the basis of 'new facts'

Jeanette Chabalala
  • One of the accused in the R8.5 million police personal protective equipment tender fraud case wants to apply bail for a third time.
  • Brigadier James Ramanjalum has also appointed a new lawyer.
  • The State has added five more accused in the case.

An accused in the R8.5 million police personal protective equipment tender fraud case will apply for bail for a third time next week on the basis of "new facts". 

Brigadier James Ramanjalum, the former head of supply chain for the police, appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, on Tuesday along with his co-accused. 

His new bail application is scheduled for hearing on 26 July when a new lawyer will represent him.

His co-accused - businessperson Lorette Joubert; Kumarasen Prithiviraj; Volan Prithiviraj, a former employee of the suppliers; Maricha Joubert; former police officers Ramahlapi Mokwena, Lesetja Mogotlane, Veeran Naipal, Alpheus Makhetha and Kysamula Mabasa; police clerk Marcell Marne; retired police officer Isaac Ngobeni; serving police officer Stephinah Mahlangu; and civilian Salamina Khoza - were granted bail in February.

They will appear in court again on 13 October.

Meanwhile, the State has added five more accused in the matter.

The addition of the three people - Abigayle Abner Essau, Prinesh Naidoo and Jane Mthembu - and two companies - Impokane General Trade and Distribution and Imbobezi Enterprises - increases the number of accused to 26. It is alleged that they were linked to several PPE transactions.

According to the State, the total amount of the PPE contracts at the centre of the case now comes to R8.5 million.

