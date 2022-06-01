1h ago

Police probing assault on referee during schools' rugby match

Nicole McCain
Two pupils from Hoërskool Daniëlskuil were suspended after allegedly assaulting a referee at a rugby game.
PHOTO: Google Maps
  • Northern Cape police have launched an investigation into the assault of a referee at a school rugby game.
  • The referee was assaulted, allegedly by pupils and parents at Hoërskool Daniëlskuil.
  • Two pupils have since been suspended.

Police have launched a probe into the assault of a teacher who was refereeing a school rugby game over the weekend.

Two Northern Cape pupils, who allegedly assaulted the referee at the game at Hoërskool Daniëlskuil, had since been suspended.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said Daniëlskuil police are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after the referee was allegedly assaulted by a group of spectators on a rugby sports ground in Daniëlskuil.

He added that no arrests had been made.

The pupils and parents allegedly attacked the teacher, who was acting as referee during the game, at the school on Saturday.

Preliminary reports indicated that Hoërskool Daniëlskuil had been unhappy with the referee's handling of the match, said Northern Cape education department spokesperson Sydney Stander.

Two under-15 players from the school allegedly kicked the referee while he was on the ground, said Stander.

The school had since launched an internal investigation, said Hoërskool Daniëlskuil school governing body chairperson Jan-George van Straten.

Van Straten said the school was still in the process of identifying the parents involved in the assault and was still busy with its investigation.

