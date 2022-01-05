Western Cape cops probe culpable homicide case after deadly New Year's Day taxi crash kills 8

Laingsburg police officers are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a deadly taxi accident.

Eight people died in the accident on the N1 highway.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested and later released and told to appear in court in April.

The accident took place on New Year's Day at around 04:00 when the minibus they were travelling in rammed into a concrete barrier on the notorious "death stretch" of the N1 highway.



Police were dispatched to the scene and, on arrival, found that a minibus taxi had left the road and came to a halt against a cement wall next to the road.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old driver on a charge of culpable homicide. He was later released and told to appear in court in April. The exact court date still needs to be confirmed.

"The cause of the accident and the condition of the driver at the time of the accident form part of the ongoing police probe," said police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies.

On the day of the accident, the Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane said the driver had alleged that he could not remember what had happened and that he had only woken up when emergency workers removed him from the vehicle.

However, a bystander who had been the first person to arrive on the scene after the accident said the driver had climbed out of the vehicle unaided and sat in front of the vehicle.

"No EMS took him out. He wasn't unconscious. The driver climbed out of the vehicle," he said.

Paramedics declared six occupants – two men and four women – dead on the scene after they sustained serious injuries, according to Spies.

"The driver and the other occupants were transported to the Laingsburg Provincial Hospital, where a little girl was declared dead on arrival," he said.

Another woman died later the same day, bringing the total fatalities to eight.

All the injured occupants were transferred to a hospital in Worcester.

