Police probe deadly shooting near Durban lounge

Social media personality Mluleki Mbewana was shot and killed outside a Durban nightspot on Wednesday night.

The lounge said it was closed at the time of the shooting.

Mbewana later died in hospital.

Condolences from followers and friends of Mluleki Mbewana, famously known as Drip King on social media, have been pouring in after he was shot dead late on Wednesday night.

According to the police, at 23:45 on 23 September, two men had an argument while leaving a lounge in Intersite Avenue in Springfield, Durban. A 32-year-old was then shot.

While it was claimed that Mbewana was shot at Durban's elite champagne and cigar lounge, Rich Durban, the establishment's owner denied the claims and said that they were already closed by the time the incident happened.

"The incident happened at the shopping centre's parking lot," lounge owner Kgolo Mthembu told News24 on Friday.

"We were already closed at the time," he said.

Mthembu added that he was shocked to learn of the shooting. He added that he was concerned about allegations that the shooting happened in the lounge.

Till we meet again my brother ?????? We took this picture last week and you said I should save it and post it this week. Little did I know ?? RIP Mluleki Mlooh Mbewana bra wam pic.twitter.com/OdaztKRmjR — JUNIOR DE ROCKA (@JuniorDeRocka) September 24, 2020

I’m so pained Mluleki , such an awesome human being . Rest well Mbewana ??????. Forever in my heart . pic.twitter.com/qZeuGGImAa — Kekis. (@Kekis_SA) September 24, 2020

