Police probe death of 4-year-old Durban boy who fell from third floor of block of flats

Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy from Verulam, north of Durban.

The boy allegedly fell from the window of a flat and critically injured his head.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy who fell three floors at a block of flats in Verulam, north of Durban.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket had been opened.

"It is alleged that yesterday at 10:30, a 4-year-old boy fell from the third floor while at his home on Ireland Street in Verulam."

Gwala said he died in hospital.

"He sustained head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died. The matter is still under investigation," she said.