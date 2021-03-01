54m ago

Police probe murder of Beaufort West couple found dead in home

Tammy Petersen
A Cape Town couple were killed.
The deaths of a Beaufort West couple, whose bodies were found in their home in Hospital Heights with gunshot wounds to the head, is being probed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies confirmed the man, 60, and his wife, 59, were found dead in their house by officers on Saturday afternoon at about 16:50.

"They were declared dead by medical personnel on the scene," he said.

"A revolver was also found next to the body of the man."

A case of murder and an inquest docket were opened for investigation.

