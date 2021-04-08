Police probe murder of Cape Town taxi boss in highway shooting

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) boss Victor Wiwi was shot and killed on Wednesday evening.

According to police, t wo men were shot dead and one wounded.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has called for calm among taxi associations as fears grow that a full-scale war could erupt.

Police in Cape Town are probing a double murder after two men - one of whom was Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) president Victor Wiwi - were shot and killed in Nyanga on Wednesday evening.

A third man was shot and wounded in the incident.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the incident happened on Wednesday at about 21:45 "on the off-ramp of Borcherds Quarry, Nyanga, direction Cape Town".

Van Wyk said according to reports metro police officers came across the vehicle parked next to the road.

"They stopped and found a 48-year-old man inside the silver Toyota Fortuner deceased, a 57-year-old man outside the vehicle injured. Another 57-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died due to the injury sustained. Police detectives are pursuing the suspects involved in this incident," he said.

READ | Santaco speaks on violence in taxi industry

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela conveyed his condolences to the family of Wiwi.

"This incident happened about two hours after Mr Wiwi called and briefed me about a meeting he attended with the Laingsburg Municipality on Wednesday."

Madikizela has called for calm among taxi associations as fears grow that a full-scale war could erupt.

supplied

"I call on Cata leaders and its members to remain calm and to allow the police to do their work. We need to get to the bottom of taxi-related killings in our province. I will also visit the family of Mr Wiwi and the other victims on Saturday to give my personal condolences. I urge police to prioritise this case, as part of my continued effort to end the current spate of taxi violence in the province," he said.

Cata reacted with dismay at the news of Wiwi's death.

ALSO READ | Commuters live in fear over taxi wars

Cata secretary Mandla Hermanus said the association's members were "dismayed and saddened by the shocking killing" of Wiwi.

"We condemn this brutal killing of our leader in the strongest possible terms. We urge the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in order to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to book. This loss will be felt by many in the transportation industry in the Western Cape," Hermanus said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.