1h ago

add bookmark

Police probe murder of Cape Town taxi boss in highway shooting

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police officers on the scene where Cata president Victor Wiwi was killed in Nyanga on Wednesday evening.
Police officers on the scene where Cata president Victor Wiwi was killed in Nyanga on Wednesday evening.
Supplied
  • Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) boss Victor Wiwi was shot and killed on Wednesday evening.
  • According to police, two men were shot dead and one wounded.
  • Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has called for calm among taxi associations as fears grow that a full-scale war could erupt.

Police in Cape Town are probing a double murder after two men - one of whom was Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) president Victor Wiwi - were shot and killed in Nyanga on Wednesday evening.

A third man was shot and wounded in the incident.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the incident happened on Wednesday at about 21:45 "on the off-ramp of Borcherds Quarry, Nyanga, direction Cape Town".

Van Wyk said according to reports metro police officers came across the vehicle parked next to the road.

"They stopped and found a 48-year-old man inside the silver Toyota Fortuner deceased, a 57-year-old man outside the vehicle injured. Another 57-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died due to the injury sustained. Police detectives are pursuing the suspects involved in this incident," he said.

READ | Santaco speaks on violence in taxi industry

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela conveyed his condolences to the family of Wiwi.

"This incident happened about two hours after Mr Wiwi called and briefed me about a meeting he attended with the Laingsburg Municipality on Wednesday."

Madikizela has called for calm among taxi associations as fears grow that a full-scale war could erupt.

Cata president Victor Wiwi.
Police on scene where Cata president Victor Wiwi w
Police officers on the scene where Cata president Victor Wiwi was killed in Nyanga on Wednesday evening.
supplied

"I call on Cata leaders and its members to remain calm and to allow the police to do their work. We need to get to the bottom of taxi-related killings in our province. I will also visit the family of Mr Wiwi and the other victims on Saturday to give my personal condolences. I urge police to prioritise this case, as part of my continued effort to end the current spate of taxi violence in the province," he said.

Cata reacted with dismay at the news of Wiwi's death.

ALSO READ | Commuters live in fear over taxi wars

Cata secretary Mandla Hermanus said the association's members were "dismayed and saddened by the shocking killing" of Wiwi.

"We condemn this brutal killing of our leader in the strongest possible terms. We urge the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in order to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to book. This loss will be felt by many in the transportation industry in the Western Cape," Hermanus said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bonginkosi madikizelacape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6209 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1822 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7537 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.51
(-0.6)
GBP/ZAR
19.92
(-0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.27
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.07
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,754.70
(+1.0)
Silver
25.43
(+1.1)
Platinum
1,222.62
(-0.7)
Brent Crude
63.16
(+0.7)
Palladium
2,630.10
(+0.2)
All Share
67,054
(-0.2)
Top 40
61,303
(-0.2)
Financial 15
12,027
(-1.4)
Industrial 25
87,440
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,453
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo