Police probe 'mysterious' deaths of six family members in their Free State home

Nicole McCain
Six family members were found dead on Wednesday.
iStock
  • Police are investigating the deaths of six family members in the Free State.
  • They were found dead in their home, with no injuries.
  • An employee of the male victim reported the incident.

Free State police are investigating the mysterious deaths of six members of the same family at their home in Thaba Nchu.

The victims were found dead in their home on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said an inquest has been opened.

"On Wednesday… at about 12:30 an employee of a hardware store went to Thaba Nchu police station to report that he had not seen his employer for the past 10 days. Police went to the given address in town and upon arrival they were welcomed by a foul smell and flies coming from the house. They gained entry through the window as the doors were locked," Mbambo said.

Inside the house, police found the bodies of a man, estimated to have been 44 years old, and three children – two girls, aged about eight and 10, and a boy aged about three.

READ | George couple found dead in their bedroom with gunshot wounds to heads

In a second room, officers found the body of a woman, estimated to have been 38 years old. The body of a second boy, aged about 11, was found in the bathroom.

"No physical injuries were seen on the bodies but all were found bloated," added Mbambo.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

