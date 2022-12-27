Police probe mysterious 'spray deaths' at Eastern Cape tavern

Three women in their 20s died under myste rious circumstances in the town of Hofmeyr, Eastern Cape.

According to police, a mysterious substance was sprayed at a tavern by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information about the attack has been urged to contact police.

Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating claims that a mysterious substance, allegedly sprayed in a tavern in Hofmeyr, lead to the death of three women on Christmas Day.



Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said three women, all in their 20s, died at the tavern.

He said police have opened an inquest and are investigating the cause of death.

Kinana added:

The suspect is not known at this stage; the investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Councillor Buti Quqa said the incident happened at the Razzmatazz Tavern in Twinsville, Hofmeyr.

He said the community was still trying to make sense of what happened.

Kinana urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Hofmeyr Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10 111.

Also in the Eastern Cape, in June 2022, 21 teenagers died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London, and the toxicology report suggests they suffocated due to overcrowding.

However, parents have rubbished this and have threatened to go to court to get the "real" cause of death.

Tavern owners, Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, were arrested and expected again in court on 25 April 2023 for trial.

They face charges of contravening the Liquor Act for allegedly selling liquor to underaged children on the night 12 girls and nine boys died at their Scenery Park tavern.

The Enyobeni Tavern has since shut its doors after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board revoked its liquor licence following the tragic incident. The Buffalo City Metro has also since discovered that the tavern was built illegally and may demolish it.



