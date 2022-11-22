8m ago

Police probing convoy car crash that claimed life of David Mabuza's bodyguard

Nicole McCain
Warrant Officer Thomas Shongwe
  • An investigation has been launched into an accident that killed a Presidential Protection Service member.
  • One of the vehicles in Deputy President David Mabuza's motorcade was involved in the accident in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
  • Two other officers were injured when the vehicle overturned.

An investigation has been launched into a car accident in which a Presidential Protection Service member died on Sunday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) identified the deceased as Warrant Officer Thomas Shongwe.

Shongwe was escorting Deputy President David Mabuza when the backup vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident in Middelburg, Mpumalanga. It appeared that one of the vehicle's tyres burst, causing the car to overturn.

Mabuza's motorcade was transporting him from Mpumalanga to OR Tambo International Airport at the time, News24 previously reported.

Shongwe, 56, from Mbombela, had 31 years of uninterrupted service. He previously worked as a bodyguard for the Mpumalanga premier, before joining the Presidential Protection Service in 2018, said national police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Two other officers were injured in the accident. A 50-year-old captain was still in a critical condition in hospital, and a 44-year-old warrant officer had been discharged, said Mathe.

"In-house employee health and wellness (EHW) professionals consisting of chaplains, psychologists and social workers continue to provide spiritual and psychosocial support to the families and colleagues of the three members attached to the Presidential Protection Service who were involved in a fatal accident," said Mathe.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the accident.

"The death of the member is not only a great loss to the organisation, but also the community at large. He has been described by his immediate commanders as a quiet, punctual, committed and disciplined member who served his country with distinction.

"On behalf of the SAPS management, we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones and also wish the injured members a speedy recovery," said Masemola.

Iab Logo