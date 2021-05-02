Police raids, roadblocks net more than 250 people for various crimes in Tshwane

"Roadblocks were also conducted on the R80 Mabopane highway, a spot where a number of robberies were reported recently, resulting in the arrest and recovery of three reportedly hijacked and stolen motor vehicles.

Two more people were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Saturday.

"Suspected stolen property was recovered at a place reported to be harbouring criminals in Akasia. As police were approaching the property, suspects ran into the bushes leaving behind suspected stolen goods."

Silver polo tested positively stolen in January 2021, as per Brooklyn CAS.



Suspect arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Ac9nxswwot — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 30, 2021

Suspected drug dens were raided, where 13 people were arrested for drug possession. Ten others were arrested for operating illegal liquor outlets, which police shut down during the raids.

At least 26 alleged illegal immigrants were arrested and taken in by the Department of Home Affairs for processing.

The rest of the suspects included those arrested for various other crimes and a few others appearing on the police wanted list, said Masondo.

Those arrested are set to appear in various courts in the city on Monday.

