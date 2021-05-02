11m ago

add bookmark

Police raids, roadblocks net more than 250 people for various crimes in Tshwane

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
More than 250 people were arrested in Pretoria.
More than 250 people were arrested in Pretoria.
@FaithMazibukoSA, Twitter

  • Police took their "O kae Molao" anti-crime operation to Tshwane where more than 250 people were charged for various crimes.
  • Police conducted roadblocks, raids and stop and searches during the operation.
  • Those arrested will appear in various courts on Monday.

Police arrested more than 250 people for crimes ranging from drug possession to illegal immigration during the "O kae Molao" crime swoop in Pretoria.

READ | Police confiscate guns and ammunition in Cape Town

Police Minister Bheki Cele joined Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela at roadblocks, stop and searches and raids in the city on Friday night.

"Roadblocks were also conducted on the R80 Mabopane highway, a spot where a number of robberies were reported recently, resulting in the arrest and recovery of three reportedly hijacked and stolen motor vehicles.

Two more people were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Saturday.

"Suspected stolen property was recovered at a place reported to be harbouring criminals in Akasia. As police were approaching the property, suspects ran into the bushes leaving behind suspected stolen goods."

Suspected drug dens were raided, where 13 people were arrested for drug possession. Ten others were arrested for operating illegal liquor outlets, which police shut down during the raids.

At least 26 alleged illegal immigrants were arrested and taken in by the Department of Home Affairs for processing.

The rest of the suspects included those arrested for various other crimes and a few others appearing on the police wanted list, said Masondo.

Those arrested are set to appear in various courts in the city on Monday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
faith mazibukobheki celemavela masondogautengcrimecourts
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
51% - 762 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
43% - 642 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
6% - 89 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.48
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,769.03
(0.0)
Silver
25.91
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,937.50
(0.0)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo