Police raids, roadblocks net more than 250 people for various crimes in Tshwane

- Police took their "O kae Molao" anti-crime operation to Tshwane where more than 250 people were charged for various crimes.
- Police conducted roadblocks, raids and stop and searches during the operation.
- Those arrested will appear in various courts on Monday.
Police arrested more than 250 people for crimes ranging from drug possession to illegal immigration during the "O kae Molao" crime swoop in Pretoria.
Police Minister Bheki Cele joined Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela at roadblocks, stop and searches and raids in the city on Friday night.
During a "Skaap vang", a silver Ford Fiesta was stopped & searched.Officers got rock, rystal meth, nyaope, dagga & money. Suspect arrested. While we were observing the counting of the drugs, a car sped from a distance, failed to stop & crashed into the Ford. #NgicisheNgafa pic.twitter.com/o5DFvQvct3— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 30, 2021
"Roadblocks were also conducted on the R80 Mabopane highway, a spot where a number of robberies were reported recently, resulting in the arrest and recovery of three reportedly hijacked and stolen motor vehicles.
Two more people were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Saturday.
"Suspected stolen property was recovered at a place reported to be harbouring criminals in Akasia. As police were approaching the property, suspects ran into the bushes leaving behind suspected stolen goods."
Silver polo tested positively stolen in January 2021, as per Brooklyn CAS.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 30, 2021
Suspect arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Ac9nxswwot
Suspected drug dens were raided, where 13 people were arrested for drug possession. Ten others were arrested for operating illegal liquor outlets, which police shut down during the raids.
At least 26 alleged illegal immigrants were arrested and taken in by the Department of Home Affairs for processing.
The rest of the suspects included those arrested for various other crimes and a few others appearing on the police wanted list, said Masondo.
Those arrested are set to appear in various courts in the city on Monday.
