Police release details of 7 family members massacred in Limpopo

The police have released the identities of the seven people who were shot dead in Malamulele, Limpopo.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday.

A suspect, 52, will appear in court on Tuesday.

Limpopo police have released the identities of the seven family members who were shot dead at Jimmy Jones village in Malamulele.

News24 earlier reported the police said the man allegedly killed his two brothers, four children, and the pregnant wife of one of the brothers shortly after midnight.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the brothers, their wives and children lived together and an ongoing family feud led to the incident.

1. Mpho Donald Ndou, 33. 2. Ndivhuwo Douglas Ndou, 33. 3. Portia Mabasa, 37 who was identified as Ndivhuwo's wife. 4. Rendani Winnus Ndou, a 12-year-old boy. 5. Wanga Ndou, the one-year-old daughter of Ndivhuwo. 6. Ronewa Ndou, a four-year-old boy. 7. Dakalo Makondo Ndou, an eight-year-old girl who died on her way to the hospital.

In the update on Saturday, the police said the seven victims were identified as:

The suspect, 52, was arrested after he handed himself over to the police in Thohoyandou and has been charged with seven counts of murder.

He will appear in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on 28 December 2021.

"The firearm that was allegedly used in the shooting will be subjected to ballistic tests as part of the unfolding investigations," Mojapelo said.

