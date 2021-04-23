Police release images of men who allegedly burgled Zondo commission's offices

The Zondo commission's Parktown offices were burgled on 18 April.

According to police, at least three armed robbers broke in and stole a computer and two monitors.

Police have released images of two of the robbers and have offered a cash reward for information that will lead to their arrest and prosecution.

Gauteng police are offering a cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects in their investigation into the burglary of the Zondo commission's Parktown offices on Saturday.



According to police, the robbers made off with a computer and two monitors.

In a statement on Friday, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the investigating team had gathered evidence which indicated that at least three people were involved in the burglary.

"Police have subsequently been able to extract from security camera footage, clear images of two of the three suspects," Peters said.

"The positive identification of these suspects is key to the investigation in reference, hence the cash reward that is on offer to any individual who can give information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects."

Peters added that investigations also revealed that the robbers were armed at the time.

"Therefore, anyone who is able to identify and subsequently spot the suspects is urged not to confront the suspects as they could be armed and dangerous, but to rather contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Mathothe on 079 694 6404."

"Alternatively, persons with information may also call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111."

The commission, which Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo chairs, started its work in 2018 and has been investigating allegations of corruption and state capture of government departments and state-owned enterprises.



