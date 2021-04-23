42m ago

add bookmark

Police release images of men who allegedly burgled Zondo commission's offices

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Screengrab
Screengrab
Supplied
  • The Zondo commission's Parktown offices were burgled on 18 April.
  • According to police, at least three armed robbers broke in and stole a computer and two monitors.
  • Police have released images of two of the robbers and have offered a cash reward for information that will lead to their arrest and prosecution.

Gauteng police are offering a cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects in their investigation into the burglary of the Zondo commission's Parktown offices on Saturday.

According to police, the robbers made off with a computer and two monitors.

In a statement on Friday, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the investigating team had gathered evidence which indicated that at least three people were involved in the burglary.

"Police have subsequently been able to extract from security camera footage, clear images of two of the three suspects," Peters said.

READ | Zondo commission office in Parktown reportedly burgled

"The positive identification of these suspects is key to the investigation in reference, hence the cash reward that is on offer to any individual who can give information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects."

One of the suspects
One of the suspects who allegedly robbed the Zondo commission's offices in Parktown.
Supplied Supplied
One of the suspects
One of the suspects who allegedly robbed the Zondo commission's offices in Parktown.
Supplied Supplied

Peters added that investigations also revealed that the robbers were armed at the time.

"Therefore, anyone who is able to identify and subsequently spot the suspects is urged not to confront the suspects as they could be armed and dangerous, but to rather contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Mathothe on 079 694 6404."

"Alternatively, persons with information may also call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111."

The commission, which Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo chairs, started its work in 2018 and has been investigating allegations of corruption and state capture of government departments and state-owned enterprises.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimestate capture inquiry
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4450 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1451 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2229 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.31
(-0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.85
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,786.31
(+0.1)
Silver
26.12
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,219.00
(+1.0)
Brent Crude
65.40
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,853.81
(+0.6)
All Share
67,123
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,323
(+0.2)
Financial 15
12,131
(+0.3)
Industrial 25
86,758
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,967
(+0.5)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo