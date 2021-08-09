Police release names of Toekoms Farm murder victims

Police have released the names of the five family members murdered on a Free State farm.

Detectives and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit are still investigating and are yet to arrest anybody.

They were stabbed to death, and the six-year-old girl is suspected of having been strangled.

They are father, Mgwenika John Twala, 46, mother Sonto Selina Maloka, 41, and children Zama Maloka, 20, Mfanafuthi Justine Maloka, 17, and Nompumelelo Emily Maloka, just six-years-old.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said little Nompumelelo may also have been strangled.

The investigation into their murder, led by the Provincial Organised Crime unit, is still underway, with no arrests yet.

The family was found hacked to death at their home on the farm Toekoms near Harrismith on Saturday.

Makhele said a traditional healer had an appointment with them, and when he arrived he saw the door was not locked.

"He knocked on the door but there was no answer. He waited outside for a while, and when he saw that no one was coming, he pushed the door and saw a hand protruding from the sitting room door. He went to alert the neighbour, and the police were informed."

Police have asked that anybody with information that could help apprehend those responsible for the murders contact Detective Captain Boy Makubo on 082 332 3418 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, alternatively send information via MySAPS App.