Police reports on Lindani Myeni shooting in Hawaii 'one-sided', his family says

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Lindani Myeni and his wife, Lindsay.
File/News24
  • The family of Lindani Myeni, who was shot and killed in Hawaii, says police reports on the incident are one-sided.
  • Myeni was accused of burglary and of assaulting police officers.
  • But the family reportedly said Myeni was not violent and would not have been capable of the committing the crimes he was accused of.

The family of Lindani Myeni, the South African man who was shot dead in Hawaii, has reportedly described police reports on his shooting as "one-sided".

Myeni's aunt, Nonhlanhla Myeni, told Eyewitness News that she felt he would not have been capable of committing the burglary and police assault he was accused of before he was shot.

Hawaii police allegedly shot Myeni multiple times when they responded to the burglary complaint.

Local media reported that the "suspect ... was repeatedly punching" police officers and that authorities tried non-lethal force before using live ammunition.

It is believed that Myeni was unarmed. 

Honolulu police said the officers defended themselves against a violent suspect who attacked them first.

According to Hawaii News Now, three officers were injured in the incident.

But the aunt told EWN that the story was "one-sided" and that Myeni was not there to give his version of what transpired that night.

A crowdfunding campaign has since been started have his body returned to South Africa and for the funeral. The campaign has raised more than R270 000 so far.

The campaign aims to "cover his transportation back home to South Africa, funeral costs and legal fees involved in the family's plight to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death".

