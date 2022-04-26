Police rescue 3-year-old Gauteng girl, arrest kidnappers who demanded R1m ransom

Police have rescued a kidnapped 3-year-old from group who had demanded R1 million ransom for her release.

The girl was kidnapped at school last week by a woman who was pretending to be her minder.

The girl was found unharmed and reunited with her family.

A group of kidnappers who thought they would make off with a million rand were instead arrested, and a little girl reunited with her family.

Last week, the 3-year-old child was kidnapped at a school in Springs, Ekurhuleni, by a woman pretending to be her childminder.

According to Gauteng police, the kidnappers demanded a R1 million ransom for her safe release.

On Monday night, the kidnappers turned up at an area near Eastgate Mall to exchange the ransom for the little girl. Instead of getting money, they were met by police and emergency services who rescued the girl.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said:

As soon as the suspects arrived to collect the ransom money, the team swooped in on the four suspects and rescued the little girl.

Four people were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon.

The child was reunited with her family unharmed and two unlicenced firearms, as well as cars, were seized at the scene.

Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola congratulated the team on the rescue mission.

"Well done to the team who have ensured the safe return of the little girl, well and alive. The team's sleepless nights have definitely paid off. This should definitely serve as a deterrent to others who are involved in such criminality. We are surely closing in on these syndicates; their days are indeed numbered," Masemola said.





