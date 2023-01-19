Police rescue Gauteng businessperson from kidnapping syndicate

A Gauteng businessperson, who was kidnapped on 7 January, was rescued by police and reunited with his family on Thursday.

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the joint operation unit arrested six men suspected of being members of a kidnapping syndicate targeting businesspeople for ransom in the province.

Mathe said the team had been tracking the group and had already it linked to 16 cases.

Police clamped down on several addresses linked to the group, including in Jeppe, Helderwyk, Brackenhurst and Daveyton.

They seized five luxury cars, including two BMWs, two Mercedes Benz sedans and a Toyota Urban Cruiser. They also confiscated 20 cellphones and 30 portable GPS tracking devices, among other items.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola had a strong message for criminal syndicates: "Our message is clear: the SAPS is coming for all criminals. Either they make our lives easy by handing themselves in, or we fetch them ourselves."



