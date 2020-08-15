56m ago

Police rescue kidnapped businessman held for ransom

Kaveel Singh
  • Police have rescued a businessman, who was allegedly kidnapped by foreign nationals.
  • Several arrests led police to a house in Springfontein, where the 43-year-old victim was being held.
  • Five people are due to appear in court soon.

Police have rescued a businessman, who was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom in Springfontein in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele on Saturday said Shaiful Islam, 43, was reported missing on 2 August after his white Toyota Hilux bakkie was found parked outside the Parkweg police station.

"Investigation into the enquiry started and it became evident that the 43-year-old businessman was kidnapped as the family received anonymous calls demanding ransom money," Makhele said.

He said police established a multi-disciplinary team and followed up on leads.

"Amounts demanded varied and it was clear that more than one suspect was involved. Yesterday, Friday, 14 August, in the evening, the police arrested the first suspect, a 50-year-old in Hilton, Bloemfontein."

ALSO READ | Cape Town woman 'kidnapped' after being pulled over by traffic cop

Makhele said it then led to the arrest of two more people - a 36-year-old and a 39-year-old.

"All of them [were] foreign nationals."

He said further information led police to Springfontein, where Islam was being kept in captivity.

"When the police arrived at the house in Springfontein, they found Mr Islam guarded by two South African males.

"The 24-year-old and 29-year-old were also arrested as suspects. A case of kidnapping and robbery was registered at Parkweg police station."

Makhele said that, during the kidnapping, Islam was reportedly also robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, which he had collected after delivering stock in Dealesville.

"The investigation into the case is continuing and all five suspects are expected to appear in court soon."

Anyone with information about the case is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Thabo Prudence Litsoane at 079 606 7820; or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

