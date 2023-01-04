24m ago

Police search for 20 gunmen after midnight attack on Mpumalanga tourist spots

Ntwaagae Seleka
Over 20 men have robbed two places in Graskop, Mpumalanga.
PHOTO: Elijar Mushiana, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • A group of more than 20 men have robbed two places in Graskop, Mpumalanga.
  • The men used explosives to blow up cash machines.
  • The group hit a petrol station and a tourist centre around midnight on Tuesday.

Police are looking for more than 20 armed men who robbed a petrol station and tourist centre in Graskop, Mpumalanga.

Both attacks occurred on Tuesday.

The robbers first hit a petrol station while posing as customers.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: "A group of more than 20 armed suspects who covered their faces with balaclavas stormed into a filling station in Graskop, an area regarded as a tourist destination in the province. They posed as clients who wanted to refill at the fuel station around 00h00."

When fuel attendants offered assistance, the suspects held them at gunpoint and bound them with cable ties. They ordered the cashier to reveal where the safe was.

Mohlala:

Later, the suspects detonated explosives to open the safe. They then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They then robbed a nearby tourist centre.

"They went to a nearby tourist centre situated a few metres away from the filling station. The suspects held a security guard and tied him with cable ties at gunpoint. They disabled the alarm system before accessing the building. They also detonated some explosives and accessed cash from the safe. They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash."

Police have appealed for assistance that could lead to the robbers being brought to book.


