23m ago

add bookmark

Police search for gunmen after taxi boss, woman killed at filling station

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
(Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
  • Police are searching for attackers who shot a man and a woman at a petrol station.
  • The man, a taxi owner, was shot in the filling station's shop.
  • Police say the killings could be linked to taxi violence.

Limpopo police are hunting for the gunmen who shot and killed a Limpopo taxi owner and a woman.

The 47-year-old taxi owner from Bolobedu and a 42-year-old woman were shot on Tuesday night.

READ | Cape Town taxi violence: Next round of arbitration set for CATA and Codeta as ceasefire holds

The victims were at a filling station in Mohlabaneng Cross near Bellevue, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The deceased allegedly arrived at this place at around 19:20 driving in a white VW Polo, and the man entered the shop to buy something while his female companion remained inside the vehicle. Two suspects emerged, and one entered the shop and suddenly started firing shots at the taxi owner while the other shot at the woman sitting inside the vehicle. The assailants then disappeared," Mojapelo said.

Both victims were certified dead on the scene.

READ | Eastern Cape taxi industry 'confused' as 4th taxi operator killed in a month

The victims have been identified as Fourie Maphayi from Ga-Matshwi village and Deborah Moila from Bellevue, Mojapelo said.

"Police have opened two [cases] of murder. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, but taxi violence cannot be ruled out," he said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has appealed to the public for information that can help solve the case.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the gunmen has been requested to contact Detective Sergeant Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Police investigations were continuing, Mojapelo added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapslimpopotaxi violenceshootings
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
31% - 1042 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
4% - 143 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
27% - 893 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
7% - 245 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
31% - 1038 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.65
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.32
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.20
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,752.03
+0.0%
Silver
23.45
-0.4%
Palladium
2,644.51
+0.2%
Platinum
1,020.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
71.44
+1.2%
Top 40
63,489
0.0%
All Share
69,617
0.0%
Resource 10
70,291
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,724
0.0%
Financial 15
13,537
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

2h ago

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo