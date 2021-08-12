Police search for gunmen after taxi boss, woman killed at filling station

Police are searching for attackers who shot a man and a woman at a petrol station.

The man, a taxi owner, was shot in the filling station's shop.

Police say the killings could be linked to taxi violence.

Limpopo police are hunting for the gunmen who shot and killed a Limpopo taxi owner and a woman.

The 47-year-old taxi owner from Bolobedu and a 42-year-old woman were shot on Tuesday night.

The victims were at a filling station in Mohlabaneng Cross near Bellevue, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The deceased allegedly arrived at this place at around 19:20 driving in a white VW Polo, and the man entered the shop to buy something while his female companion remained inside the vehicle. Two suspects emerged, and one entered the shop and suddenly started firing shots at the taxi owner while the other shot at the woman sitting inside the vehicle. The assailants then disappeared," Mojapelo said.

Both victims were certified dead on the scene.

The victims have been identified as Fourie Maphayi from Ga-Matshwi village and Deborah Moila from Bellevue, Mojapelo said.

"Police have opened two [cases] of murder. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, but taxi violence cannot be ruled out," he said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has appealed to the public for information that can help solve the case.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the gunmen has been requested to contact Detective Sergeant Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Police investigations were continuing, Mojapelo added.

