Police search for leads after woman's body found half naked, burnt and dumped in bushes

The body of a woman has been found dumped in bushes in Westenburg in Polokwane.

The half naked body was found partially burnt, with the hands tied.

Police suspect the murder had taken place elsewhere.

The body was found partially burnt and half naked in bushes near Extension 106 outside Westenburg on Wednesday night, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

After responding to the gruesome discovery, the police established that the woman had been restrained.

"The police received information about the discovery and quickly rushed to the scene. On arrival, together with emergency personnel, the deceased, who might have been in her twenties, was found with her hands tied up," said Mojapelo.

Initial investigations suggest the woman was killed at a different location and that the body was moved from the scene of the crime and dumped in the bushes, said Mojapelo.

"The preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased might have been killed somewhere else and was dumped in the area," he said.

The police investigations were ongoing, said Mojapelo.

"Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect(s) or help identify the deceased is requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Mmutlana Ledwaba on 078 470 9390 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station," said Mojapelo.

