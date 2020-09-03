51m ago

Police search for missing student whose boyfriend allegedly killed himself

Sesona Ngqakamba
South African Police Service. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • According to police, the 20-year-old student was last seen with her "new boyfriend" on 29 August.
  • The boyfriend reportedly killed himself on 31 August. 
  • Meanwhile, police were also searching for a teenager who went missing after being sent home from school after he was involved in a fight. 

Limpopo police are searching for a 20-year-old student whose boyfriend, whom she was last seen with, allegedly killed himself.

Kgaogelo Shai from Mulalani Village in Sekororo was reported missing on 29 August in Mokgoloboto village, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Shai was a student at Letaba TVET college in Tsaneen and rented a place in Mokgoloboto. 

Ngoepe said she was last with her "new boyfriend" Ronny Kgatla, who allegedly died on 31 August. 

"The type of clothes she was wearing during her disappearance are unknown."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police in the province were also searching for a teenage boy who went missing after being sent back from school.

Fight

The 14-year-old boy, Thabang Thulare, is from Mogaung village and had been involved in a fight at school when he was instructed to go home and return with his parents, Ngoepe said.

"It is alleged his parents were not available and since then, he never came to school or returned home. 

"His mother was concerned after receiving his school bag with books from one of the community members. Apparently the bag was found abandoned along R574 road next to this village," the police spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Ngoepe told News24 that police were still looking for the missing persons and that they had not yet been found. 

He said investigations were also continuing.

Anyone with information which may lead to police finding the two missing persons were urged to contact the crime stop number (08600 10111) or visit their nearest police station.

